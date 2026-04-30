Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 42952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carrefour from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Carrefour to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrefour

Carrefour Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world's largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour's core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

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