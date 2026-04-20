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Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Carrefour logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Carrefour shares traded as high as $3.99 on Monday with volume of 150,539 shares; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $3.69 and $3.37, respectively.
  • Analyst action: Jefferies downgraded Carrefour from "Buy" to "Hold" on Jan. 30, though the street consensus remains an average "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold).
  • Balance‑sheet metrics: The company shows modest leverage with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.83 but constrained short‑term liquidity, with a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
  • Interested in Carrefour? Here are five stocks we like better.

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 150539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrefour from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRRFY

Carrefour Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world's largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour's core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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