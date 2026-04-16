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Carriage Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Carriage Services logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Carriage Services declared a $0.1125 per-share quarterly dividend (annualized $0.45) payable June 1 to holders of record on May 4, implying a 1.0% yield.
  • Dividend coverage: The payout is conservatively covered with a 13.4% payout ratio and only 0.1% average annual dividend growth over three years; analysts expect about $2.82 EPS next year (implying an expected payout ratio near 16%).
  • Recent results and valuation: CSV reported Q EPS of $0.75 (missing estimates) with $105.5M revenue, set FY2026 guidance of 3.350–3.550 EPS, and trades at a PE of 14.39 with a market cap around $739M.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Carriage Services.

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company's stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company's stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 64.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,440 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Read More

Dividend History for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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