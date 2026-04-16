Carrier Global Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Carrier Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

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Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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