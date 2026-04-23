Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.7890.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CARR opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,678,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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