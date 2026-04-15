Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.79.

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Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company's stock worth $3,461,142,000 after buying an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,231,000 after buying an additional 351,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company's stock worth $903,807,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,427,697 shares of the company's stock worth $801,634,000 after buying an additional 651,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock worth $621,264,000 after buying an additional 210,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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