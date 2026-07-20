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Carrier Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Carrier Global logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Carrier Global saw unusually heavy options activity, with investors buying 15,197 put options on Monday, about 241% above its average daily put volume.
  • The stock slipped on the day, falling $1.03 to $67.66 on volume of 1.59 million shares, well below its normal trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 12 Buy ratings and 10 Hold ratings, and a consensus target price of $73.51; the company also recently reaffirmed its dividend at $0.24 per quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 4,452 put options.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $67.66. 1,592,908 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,868,807. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $380,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,839,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock worth $377,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,985 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,350 shares of the company's stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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