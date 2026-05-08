Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.65. Cars.com shares last traded at $11.5230, with a volume of 179,356 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

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More Cars.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cars.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cars.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Cars.com from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cars.com

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 262,443 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,481,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 595,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Down 6.5%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.64.

About Cars.com

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

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