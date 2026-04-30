Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.62), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

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Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 136,453 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,765. The company has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RNAC shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 133.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company's stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian's technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian's approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

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