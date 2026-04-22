Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $6.0113 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Carvana's quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carvana Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CVNA opened at $401.17 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $203.50 and a 1 year high of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana shares are going to split on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,285,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,324. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $40,572,608.04. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $20,020,204. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $500.00 to $440.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Carvana in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carvana from $485.00 to $475.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carvana from $550.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $437.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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