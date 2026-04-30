Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Carvana to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $457.18.

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Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $383.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carvana has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day moving average is $371.79.

Shares of Carvana are going to split on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $3,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,793,430.64. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $317,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,760,392.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $20,020,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company's stock worth $7,481,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carvana by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,632,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,852 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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