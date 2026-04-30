Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carvana from $485.00 to $475.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Carvana to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $445.82.

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Carvana Trading Down 2.3%

Carvana stock opened at $396.94 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $486.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carvana's stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,285,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,324. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $20,020,204. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finivi Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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