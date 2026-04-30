Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 51.16% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $550.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $445.82.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $396.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average of $371.79. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Carvana's stock is set to split on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.97, for a total transaction of $898,913.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,772.61. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $20,020,204. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carvana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Carvana by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,253 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company's stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here