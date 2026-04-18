Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Cascades logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy on Cascades (7 analysts: 4 buys, 3 holds) with an average 1‑year price target of C$14.07, and several firms (Scotiabank, TD, TD Securities, Desjardins, National Bank) recently trimmed their targets.
  • Shares opened at C$10.87 (1‑year range C$8.30–C$14.20) with a market cap of C$1.10B and a PE of 15.75; the company reported C$0.40 EPS on C$1.20B revenue for the quarter and pays a quarterly dividend that annualizes to 4.4% (C$0.48) with a ~69.6% payout ratio.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cascades.

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.07.

CAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$10.87 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cascades's payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cascades Right Now?

Before you consider Cascades, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cascades wasn't on the list.

While Cascades currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines