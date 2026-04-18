Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.07.

CAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CAS opened at C$10.87 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cascades's payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

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