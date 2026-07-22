Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.80 and traded as high as C$12.57. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 228,753 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD raised their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$13.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.03.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Cascades's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In other Cascades news, insider Laurent Lemaire bought 23,302 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.52 per share, with a total value of C$245,137.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,837,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$82,451,941.24. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Cascades Company Profile

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet.

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