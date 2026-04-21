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Casino Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Super Group (SGHC) are MarketBeat's three casino stocks to watch today, each recording the highest dollar trading volume among casino names in recent days.
  • Casino stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, tourism flows, and regulatory changes—factors that can drive big upside during strong leisure spending but also elevate operational and regulatory risk, as seen when a surprise bill recently sent gaming shares higher.
  • Business focus: DraftKings is primarily an online sports-betting and iGaming platform, MGM operates integrated resorts (including the Las Vegas Strip and regional properties), and Super Group runs online brands like Betway and Spin.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Super Group (SGHC) are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, integrated resorts, online gambling platforms, and related hospitality or gaming-services businesses. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, tourism flows, and regulatory changes, which can drive higher volatility. They can offer attractive upside or dividend income when leisure spending is strong, but carry elevated operational and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

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Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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