Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.00, but opened at $98.99. Casio Computer shares last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Casio Computer Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Casio Computer Company Profile
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Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.
Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.
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