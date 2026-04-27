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Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Casio Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $109.00 to an open at $98.99 and last traded at $98.99 on an extremely thin volume of just 2 shares, indicating very limited trading activity on the OTC listing.
  • Fundamentals and technicals show a $2.31 billion market cap, P/E of 18.04, low volatility (beta 0.23), strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.71, current ratio 3.55) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.15); the price sits above both the 50-day ($97.72) and 200-day ($88.66) moving averages.
  • Casio is a Japan-based multinational electronics maker best known for products like the G-SHOCK and Baby-G watches, calculators, digital cameras and musical instruments.
  • Interested in Casio Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.00, but opened at $98.99. Casio Computer shares last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Casio Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

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