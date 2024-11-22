Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $31.36. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2,590,834 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of -0.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company's stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

