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Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Castellum logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Castellum reported quarterly EPS of $0.00, missing analyst expectations by $0.01 per share, even as revenue came in above forecasts at $14.29 million versus $13.10 million expected.
  • The stock rose 14.7% to $0.75 on Friday, with trading volume far above average at 22.2 million shares.
  • The company continues to show weak profitability metrics, including a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Castellum.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01), reports. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 million.

Castellum Stock Up 14.7%

Castellum stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,231,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,300. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of -7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Castellum has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the first quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 135.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castellum during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castellum

(Get Free Report)

Castellum AB is a Sweden‐based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company's primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long‐term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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