Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $940.00 at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $805.00 to $940.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $767.77.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $815.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $738.25 and its 200 day moving average is $641.87. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $295.18 and a 1 year high of $820.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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