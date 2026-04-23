Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $805.00 to $940.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $833.78 and last traded at $834.3070, with a volume of 259247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.87.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on CAT to $940 (maintaining an "Outperform"), signaling more upside from current levels and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on CAT to $940 (maintaining an "Outperform"), signaling more upside from current levels and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other analysts have raised targets (Wells Fargo to ~$960) and reiterated positive ratings, citing AI/data‑center demand and an industrial recovery—these upgrades are driving confidence among institutional players. Read More.

Wells Fargo and other analysts have raised targets (Wells Fargo to ~$960) and reiterated positive ratings, citing AI/data‑center demand and an industrial recovery—these upgrades are driving confidence among institutional players. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist and other analysts expect CAT shares to rise, adding to the cluster of bullish forecasts that support continued buying interest. Read More.

Truist and other analysts expect CAT shares to rise, adding to the cluster of bullish forecasts that support continued buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst and research coverage (Zacks, IBD) highlights earnings growth and technical strength—Caterpillar's strong quarterly results and margins underpin valuations and justify higher targets. Read More.

Recent analyst and research coverage (Zacks, IBD) highlights earnings growth and technical strength—Caterpillar's strong quarterly results and margins underpin valuations and justify higher targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and partnerships: CAT acquired a California self‑driving tractor startup and partnered with Geotab on full‑fleet telematics — moves that expand automation and data capabilities, supporting longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More. Read More.

Strategic M&A and partnerships: CAT acquired a California self‑driving tractor startup and partnered with Geotab on full‑fleet telematics — moves that expand automation and data capabilities, supporting longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar reiterated its dividend amid management change, signaling management focus on shareholder returns and capital allocation discipline. That tends to support the stock in the eyes of income‑oriented investors. Read More.

Caterpillar reiterated its dividend amid management change, signaling management focus on shareholder returns and capital allocation discipline. That tends to support the stock in the eyes of income‑oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CAT named a longtime executive as its new CFO — generally a stability signal but impact depends on execution and guidance from new finance leadership. Read More.

CAT named a longtime executive as its new CFO — generally a stability signal but impact depends on execution and guidance from new finance leadership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether investors are "too late" after a sharp rally (strong YTD and 1‑year gains). This narrative can temper further upside by raising valuation concerns for some buyers. Read More.

Market commentary asks whether investors are "too late" after a sharp rally (strong YTD and 1‑year gains). This narrative can temper further upside by raising valuation concerns for some buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short market‑movement reports note modest daily gains; these pieces explain intraday flows but don't change the fundamental bullish case. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $738.25 and a 200-day moving average of $641.87. The company has a market cap of $387.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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