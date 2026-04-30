Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Up 10% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $896.98 and last traded at $890.9080. 5,162,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,719,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $810.05.

The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS.

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Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar reported a sizable Q1 beat: adjusted EPS $5.54 vs. consensus ~$4.57 and revenue ~$17.4B (+22% Y/Y), driven by higher volume and pricing — a clear fundamental trigger for the stock rally. Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results

Caterpillar reported a sizable Q1 beat: adjusted EPS $5.54 vs. consensus ~$4.57 and revenue ~$17.4B (+22% Y/Y), driven by higher volume and pricing — a clear fundamental trigger for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar disclosed aggressive capital returns: $5.7B deployed for share repurchases and dividends in Q1 — supports EPS per-share momentum and investor returns. Press Release

Caterpillar disclosed aggressive capital returns: $5.7B deployed for share repurchases and dividends in Q1 — supports EPS per-share momentum and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across construction, power generation and a record backlog; analysts are lifting estimates and price targets (e.g., Bank of America raised its target), reinforcing bullish sentiment. Bank of America Sees Caterpillar Benefiting...

Management highlighted strong demand across construction, power generation and a record backlog; analysts are lifting estimates and price targets (e.g., Bank of America raised its target), reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strategic wins in power: framework agreement with PROPWR for up to 2.1 GW of power generation assets (data centers, oil & gas) expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in resilient power. PROPWR Secures Strategic Framework Agreement

Strategic wins in power: framework agreement with PROPWR for up to 2.1 GW of power generation assets (data centers, oil & gas) expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in resilient power. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Caterpillar’s strong print helped lift the Dow (articles note CAT as a key driver of the index’s gain), while broader mega-cap and cyclical flows continue to shape intraday moves. Stock Market Today, April 30

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $414.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $744.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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