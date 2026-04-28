Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 1.2% - Here's Why

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $805.00 and last traded at $818.4530. Approximately 1,832,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,691,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $828.79.

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Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $960 and boosted 2026–2028 EPS forecasts, citing benefits from the Solar Turbines project and stronger demand — a clear analyst-driven upside catalyst. Wells Fargo Lifts PT on Caterpillar

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $960 and boosted 2026–2028 EPS forecasts, citing benefits from the Solar Turbines project and stronger demand — a clear analyst-driven upside catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up several near-term EPS estimates (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027), suggesting analysts are incrementally trimming up the earnings trajectory — supportive for forward earnings expectations. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q1 Earnings

Zacks Research nudged up several near-term EPS estimates (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027), suggesting analysts are incrementally trimming up the earnings trajectory — supportive for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight a long-term tailwind from rising power demand for data centers and fleet/digging activity — a structural growth argument that supports higher long-term revenue potential. Caterpillar Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Multiple outlets highlight a long-term tailwind from rising power demand for data centers and fleet/digging activity — a structural growth argument that supports higher long-term revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage notes rising revenue and EPS estimates but flags higher input costs and a premium valuation, making the near-term investment case less straightforward ahead of the Q1 print — mixed signals may keep volatility elevated. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q1 Earnings

Pre-earnings coverage notes rising revenue and EPS estimates but flags higher input costs and a premium valuation, making the near-term investment case less straightforward ahead of the Q1 print — mixed signals may keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns of a "data center" valuation trap — arguing CAT’s premium ~40x P/E multiple may already price in prolonged data-center-driven growth, increasing downside risk if execution or margins disappoint. Caterpillar: The 43x P/E Data Center Trap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $742.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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