Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $817.85 and last traded at $808.9590. Approximately 1,578,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,714,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.45.

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More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $960 and reiterated an overweight/Buy view, citing AI/data‑center demand and the industrial recovery — a catalyst for further upside. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $960 and reiterated an overweight/Buy view, citing AI/data‑center demand and the industrial recovery — a catalyst for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist analyst commentary also flagged upside for CAT shares, reinforcing the growing analyst consensus that the stock can move higher. Article Title

Truist analyst commentary also flagged upside for CAT shares, reinforcing the growing analyst consensus that the stock can move higher. Positive Sentiment: Finbold highlights bullish investor speculation that CAT could keep running toward $1,000 as the company benefits from AI-related demand for generators, power infrastructure and heavy equipment — a narrative that is drawing momentum. Article Title

Finbold highlights bullish investor speculation that CAT could keep running toward $1,000 as the company benefits from AI-related demand for generators, power infrastructure and heavy equipment — a narrative that is drawing momentum. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a partnership with Geotab to deliver a full‑fleet telematics view, strengthening recurring software/telemetry revenue and fleet services — a strategic shift toward higher‑margin data services. Article Title

Caterpillar announced a partnership with Geotab to deliver a full‑fleet telematics view, strengthening recurring software/telemetry revenue and fleet services — a strategic shift toward higher‑margin data services. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar completed an acquisition of a California self‑driving tractor startup, accelerating its autonomy roadmap for agriculture and construction equipment — a long‑term growth lever. Article Title

Caterpillar completed an acquisition of a California self‑driving tractor startup, accelerating its autonomy roadmap for agriculture and construction equipment — a long‑term growth lever. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and IBD coverage flag CAT as a stock to watch given earnings growth and price strength; these pieces reinforce the positive narrative but are descriptive rather than new catalysts. Article Title

Zacks and IBD coverage flag CAT as a stock to watch given earnings growth and price strength; these pieces reinforce the positive narrative but are descriptive rather than new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage including a broader feature on Caterpillar addressing future energy needs provides context on strategy and legacy strengths but doesn’t introduce immediate market-moving facts. Article Title

Coverage including a broader feature on Caterpillar addressing future energy needs provides context on strategy and legacy strengths but doesn’t introduce immediate market-moving facts. Neutral Sentiment: An unrelated piece on Chubb was included in the feed and has no direct impact on CAT’s fundamentals or near‑term stock movement. Article Title

An unrelated piece on Chubb was included in the feed and has no direct impact on CAT’s fundamentals or near‑term stock movement. Negative Sentiment: A financing announcement from CAT Strategic Metals (ticker CAT on Canadian exchanges) is unrelated to Caterpillar and could cause ticker‑confusion noise among retail investors. Monitor headlines for any misattribution. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $761.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $376.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $737.55 and its 200-day moving average is $640.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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