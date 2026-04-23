Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $805.00 to $940.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $845.27 and last traded at $835.5250. Approximately 2,570,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,717,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.87.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $767.77.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after buying an additional 3,136,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $388.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $738.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here