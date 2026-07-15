Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $218.2750 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.86. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $150,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4,164,630.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cathay General Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,197.16. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May K. Chan sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,693 shares in the company, valued at $150,808. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,336 shares of the bank's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the bank's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company's stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

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