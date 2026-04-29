Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 2.3%

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $7.48 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

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