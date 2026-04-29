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Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Cathay Pacific Airways logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Cathay Pacific (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from "strong-buy" to "hold" and Citigroup cut the stock from "hold" to "strong sell"; MarketBeat shows an overall analyst consensus of "Reduce" based on two Hold ratings and one Sell.
  • Shares fell about 2.3% on Monday, opening at $7.48 with a 12‑month range of $5.66–$9.10 and 50/200‑day simple moving averages of $7.92 and $7.76, respectively.
  • Interested in Cathay Pacific Airways? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPCAY

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 2.3%

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $7.48 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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