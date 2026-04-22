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Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cathay Pacific Airways logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Cathay Pacific saw unusually strong volume—10,618 shares traded, up 127% from the prior session—with the stock last trading at $7.76 (prior close $7.57).
  • Analyst opinions are mixed: Citigroup downgraded the stock to "strong sell" while Zacks upgraded it to "strong-buy"; overall there is one Strong Buy, one Hold and one Sell, giving an average rating of "Hold".
  • The stock's technicals show a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73, indicating its recent price relative to the longer-term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cathay Pacific Airways.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session's volume of 4,668 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on CPCAY

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 2.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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