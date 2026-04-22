Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session's volume of 4,668 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on CPCAY

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 2.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

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