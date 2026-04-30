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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CCC beat Q1 expectations with EPS of $0.11 vs. $0.05 consensus and revenue up ~12% to $281M; adjusted EBITDA was about $120M with margin expansion of ~300 bps to ~43%, and the company raised full‑year revenue guidance to roughly 9–10% growth.
  • AI solutions are a major growth driver—about one‑third of YoY growth, roughly $120M run‑rate (~10% of revenue) and growing ~3.5x the company rate—supported by large customer wins like Allstate and Liberty Mutual.
  • Risks include a planned CFO departure (Brian Herb leaving end‑May), a Q1 cash balance of $37M against $1.3B debt (net leverage ~2.7x) despite buybacks, and omission of explicit EPS guidance for Q2/FY, which may raise near‑term execution concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's conference call:

  • CCC beat Q1 expectations with revenue up 12% to $281M and adjusted EBITDA of $120M, margin expanding ~300bps to 43%, and it raised full‑year revenue guidance to ~9–10% growth.
  • AI solutions were a material driver—about one‑third of year‑over‑year growth, roughly 10% of revenue (~$120M run‑rate) and growing ~3.5x the company rate, indicating strong monetization of AI offerings.
  • Enterprise traction continues as a top‑five U.S. insurer renewed and added the full AI suite, and large wins with Allstate and Liberty Mutual (casualty deployments) plus >6,500 repair shops using AI estimating validate adoption at scale.
  • Emerging solutions—including EvolutionIQ/MedHub—now account for ~11% of revenue and grew ~50% YoY, with casualty representing ~10% of revenue and highlighted as a key long‑term growth vector.
  • Leadership and balance‑sheet risks — CFO Brian Herb will depart at end of May (interim CFO named) while the company finished Q1 with $37M cash, $1.3B debt and net leverage ~2.7x despite completing a $300M ASR and >$1B of repurchases, creating execution and leverage considerations.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:CCC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 34,401,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Trending Headlines about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

Here are the key news stories impacting CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus: CCC reported $0.11 EPS (above analyst estimates) and revenue of $281.3M, up ~12% year-over-year — a clear catalyst supporting the stock. CCC Earnings Beat (Zacks)
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability traction: management said adjusted EBITDA margin expanded ~300 bps to ~43% in Q1, indicating operational leverage that can support valuation expansion if sustained. Q1 Financial Results (GlobeNewswire)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line with Street: CCC gave Q2 revenue guidance of ~$283.0M–$285.0M and FY revenue near $1.2B, essentially matching consensus — removes downside surprise but offers limited upside. Guidance in Q1 Release (GlobeNewswire)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary / peer comparisons published (likely low immediate impact): recent comparative pieces vs. Meridian (MRDN) provide context but are not direct company disclosures. Meridian vs. CCC Analysis (AmericanBankingNews) CCC vs. Meridian Analysis (AmericanBankingNews)
  • Negative Sentiment: CFO departure announced: Executive VP & CFO Brian Herb will leave effective May 25, 2026. Leadership turnover in finance can create short-term uncertainty around execution and guidance detail. CFO Transition (GlobeNewswire)
  • Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance omission: the company’s release omitted explicit EPS guidance for Q2/FY despite providing revenue ranges — that lack of profit guidance can concern investors focused on near-term earnings visibility. Q1 Release (GlobeNewswire)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCC. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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