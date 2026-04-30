CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's conference call:

CCC beat Q1 expectations with revenue up 12% to $281M and adjusted EBITDA of $120M, margin expanding ~300bps to 43%, and it raised full‑year revenue guidance to ~9–10% growth.

and adjusted EBITDA of $120M, margin expanding ~300bps to 43%, and it raised full‑year revenue guidance to ~9–10% growth. AI solutions were a material driver—about one‑third of year‑over‑year growth, roughly 10% of revenue (~$120M run‑rate) and growing ~3.5x the company rate, indicating strong monetization of AI offerings.

were a material driver—about one‑third of year‑over‑year growth, roughly 10% of revenue (~$120M run‑rate) and growing ~3.5x the company rate, indicating strong monetization of AI offerings. Enterprise traction continues as a top‑five U.S. insurer renewed and added the full AI suite, and large wins with Allstate and Liberty Mutual (casualty deployments) plus >6,500 repair shops using AI estimating validate adoption at scale.

and (casualty deployments) plus >6,500 repair shops using AI estimating validate adoption at scale. Emerging solutions—including EvolutionIQ/MedHub—now account for ~11% of revenue and grew ~50% YoY, with casualty representing ~10% of revenue and highlighted as a key long‑term growth vector.

Leadership and balance‑sheet risks — CFO Brian Herb will depart at end of May (interim CFO named) while the company finished Q1 with $37M cash, $1.3B debt and net leverage ~2.7x despite completing a $300M ASR and >$1B of repurchases, creating execution and leverage considerations.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:CCC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 34,401,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCC. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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