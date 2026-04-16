Celanese Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Celanese has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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