Celanese Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Celanese NYSE: CE executives said the company is prioritizing cash generation and operational flexibility as weak end-market demand continues, while supply chain disruptions are creating near-term opportunities in parts of its acetyls business.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Richardson said demand remains “low at an end-use level,” but that Celanese is moving to capture opportunities arising from supply chain disruption in the second quarter. Asked about second-half guidance that analysts characterized as roughly $3 per share in earnings per share, Richardson said the company’s base case assumes supply chains begin to unwind by the end of the second quarter, with volumes and margins moderating in the second half.

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“We ran a lot of different scenarios,” Richardson said. “We do believe the right one to assume in the second half is one where supply chains start to unwind here by the end of the quarter.”

Acetyl Chain benefits seen in Western Hemisphere and vinyls

Management said the acetyl chain is benefiting most from the company’s low-cost asset base in the Western Hemisphere, particularly the Clear Lake site in Texas. Richardson said Clear Lake is running at a “relatively high utilization rate” amid current supply chain challenges, while the company continues to use assets such as Frankfurt and Singapore as flexible units.

Asked about the expected sequential improvement in acetyl chain earnings in the second quarter, Richardson said the lift is weighted toward the Western Hemisphere and disproportionately tied to the vinyl chain, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl emulsions and redispersible powders. He said the business is not simply dependent on selling acetic acid, but on monetizing downstream products.

“A lot of the profitability [is] coming less from selling acetic acid as acetic acid, but really monetizing downstream,” Richardson said.

Richardson also said Celanese is seeing growth opportunities as customers consider switching away from oil-based systems. He said vinyls chemistry has an advantage in a higher oil environment, creating opportunities for Celanese to secure business into future periods.

Pricing trends vary by region

Executives described acetyls pricing as uneven across regions. Richardson said pricing in China was strongest at the beginning of the second quarter and has since moderated, though it remains above levels seen at the start of 2026. He said pricing in China moved up somewhat after a recent holiday period, but the company will need to see how it holds.

In the Western Hemisphere, Richardson said pricing levels at the time of the call were likely similar to where they would be at the end of the quarter, depending on competitive dynamics. He said April may have represented the high watermark for the quarter.

For the second half, Richardson said Celanese has built in some moderation in margins and pricing, along with normal seasonal volume declines from the second quarter into the third quarter. However, he said there could be upside if current demand and supply chain conditions persist.

“If the opportunity is there, then we’re going to release that spring,” Richardson said, describing the company as a “coiled spring” prepared to respond to market conditions.

Engineered Materials focuses on pricing, inventory and growth areas

In Engineered Materials, management said the company is working to offset higher feedstock costs through pricing actions. Richardson said some price increases are beginning to flow through in the second quarter, but costs are expected to hit more heavily in the third quarter. He said it is important for Celanese to achieve as much of the pricing as possible by the end of the second quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Chuck Kyrish said Engineered Materials is expected to see an additional $50 million absorption hit in the second half tied to drawing down nylon inventory related to transitions. He also noted about $15 million of turnaround expense in the second quarter and said Celanese is still targeting growth in the business for the year.

Management highlighted actions in nylon 6,6, where Richardson said Celanese sees the greatest value in the compounding step rather than polymer production. The company expects about $30 million of savings from announced actions in the U.S. and Singapore, with roughly one-third of that benefit expected in the second half of 2026. Kyrish said the cash cost to achieve the savings is expected to have a payback of less than one year and is already included in the company’s free cash flow forecast.

Richardson said Celanese is trying to “fortify” the Engineered Materials base by reducing costs and complexity while targeting growth in areas such as medical, electronics, data centers, industrial applications and high-performance athletic wear. He said the business has moved from EBITDA margins in the low teens to consistently above 20%, and the goal is to continue improving from there.

Working capital, divestitures and joint venture update

Kyrish said higher EBITDA this year is expected to translate into free cash flow, though the timing may be split between 2026 and 2027 as it moves through working capital. He said Celanese is assuming roughly half of the increased EBITDA is collected this year and half next year, with working capital closer to flat for 2026. The company still expects to generate working capital benefits by reducing inventory in Engineered Materials.

On potential divestitures, Kyrish said Celanese continues to work “very aggressively” despite current events weighing on the M&A market. He said the company feels good about signing another deal this year, possibly a smaller one, but has not included any cash proceeds from a deal in its assumptions because of uncertainty around signing and closing.

Regarding the Ibn Sina joint venture, Richardson said Celanese is assuming equity earnings will be roughly flat in 2026 versus 2025. He noted that 2025 earnings were affected by a sizable turnaround, while most of the assets at Ibn Sina had not been operating for about six weeks due to shipping constraints and raw material feedstock disruption.

Management flags demand risks and pre-buying in EM

Executives said they are watching for demand disruption tied to inflationary pressures. Richardson said that risk is part of the company’s second-half scenarios, especially in Engineered Materials, where Celanese may be seeing some front-loading of volume. He said the same dynamic is not evident in acetyls, where liquid bulk chemicals have storage and shelf-life limitations.

For the second quarter, Kyrish said Celanese built POM inventory in the first quarter, creating a $25 million income statement benefit, and expects to draw that inventory down in the second quarter while building some nylon inventory for transitions. He said the net result should be a $10 million absorption hit in the second quarter, plus $15 million of turnaround expense, with the company expecting to offset most of the sequential headwind through volume improvement and pricing actions.

About Celanese NYSE: CE

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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