Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.33.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Celcuity will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In related news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.27, for a total transaction of $330,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,425.20. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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