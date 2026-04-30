Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 8.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $425.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celestica traded as high as $411.23 and last traded at $410.1940. Approximately 3,287,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,527,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $425.61.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PCB Capital LLC raised its position in Celestica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Trading Up 8.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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