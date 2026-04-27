Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.150-10.150 EPS.

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Celestica Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,579. Celestica has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $423.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average of $305.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Aletheia Capital boosted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.89.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Celestica by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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