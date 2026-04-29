Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS was upgraded by TD from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$430.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$350.00. TD's price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Celestica to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$367.50.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded up C$21.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$515.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 554,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$425.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$425.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Celestica has a one year low of C$113.40 and a one year high of C$576.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.63 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 5.028804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here