Celestica (TSE:CLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$350.00 to C$430.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$367.50.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$515.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$427.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$425.93. Celestica has a one year low of C$113.40 and a one year high of C$576.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 billion for the quarter. Celestica had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

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