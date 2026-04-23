Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0115 per share and revenue of $1.1973 billion for the quarter.

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Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cellnex Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA is a leading independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator based in Barcelona, Spain. The company designs, builds and manages telecom tower sites and related connectivity solutions, offering site rental services to mobile network operators, broadcasters and enterprises. Its portfolio includes macro sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells, in-building coverage, fiber networks and edge computing nodes, all aimed at enhancing voice, data and next-generation digital services.

Founded as a spin-off from Abertis Infraestructuras in 2015, Cellnex launched an initial public offering on the Madrid Stock Exchange in May of that year.

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