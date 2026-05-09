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Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Celsius Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 20 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings among 24 brokerages. The average 1-year price target is about $63.89.
  • The company’s latest quarter came in ahead of expectations, reporting EPS of $0.41 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $782.6 million versus $763.1 million expected. Revenue jumped 137.7% year over year.
  • Recent commentary points to improving fundamentals, including record revenue, market-share gains, and possible margin recovery from PepsiCo distribution benefits and acquisition synergies. Hedge funds also continue to show strong interest, with institutions owning 60.95% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Celsius.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.8947.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 389.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $59,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celsius this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Celsius reported Q1 EPS of $0.41 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $782.6 million versus $763.1 million expected, signaling stronger-than-forecast demand. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said first-quarter revenue was a record, with Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy helping drive triple-digit sales growth and expand category share. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlighted improving fundamentals, including healthier underlying growth, market-share gains, and margin stabilization after prior-quarter pressure. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors also responded to signs that integration benefits from PepsiCo distribution and acquisition synergies could support margin recovery later this year. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company announced upcoming investor conference participation, which is routine and does not by itself change the operating outlook. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying suggested traders are positioning for further upside, but this is a market signal rather than fundamental news. Article title

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Celsius has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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