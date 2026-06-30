Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

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Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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