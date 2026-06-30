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3 Top Financial Institutions Announce Over $70 Billion in Share Repurchases

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 30, 2026
JPMorgan Chase and Co. logo on a granite exterior sign outside a corporate office building.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley passed the Federal Reserve's stress test and announced buyback programs worth $50 billion and $20 billion, respectively.
  • Both JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley plan to raise their quarterly dividends, with Morgan Stanley increasing its payment by 15% to $1.15 per share.
  • Jefferies Financial Group missed revenue and EPS estimates but authorized a $250 million buyback and posted record first-half revenue in its two largest segments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Top financial institutions just announced significant share buyback programs, many of which came after passing the Federal Reserve’s stress test. The Fed’s stress test sets up a hypothetical recession and assesses whether a bank’s balance sheet will hold up under pressure.

The critical number to know is the company’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio. This essentially measures the amount of capital that a bank holds relative to its loans, adjusted for the risk of those loans. Should loans default, the company’s capital absorbs the losses. Stress tests look at whether a bank’s CET1 ratio always stays above the minimum requirement of 4.5% during a severe downturn. Staying above the requirement shows a bank is well-prepared to absorb large potential losses during a recession without negatively impacting depositors.

From firms passing the Fed’s stress test to firms putting up strong financial performance, here are the latest buyback announcements in the finance sector.

JPMorgan Soars Past Stress Test, Announces Massive Buyback Plan

First up is JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM. With a market capitalization of approximately $880 billion, JPMorgan Chase is by far the world’s most valuable banking stock. The company performed very well on the Fed’s stress test.

During the forecast period, JP Morgan's CET1 ratio began at 14.6% and dropped only as low as 12.6%, staying well above the requirement and allowing the bank to pass.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Today

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock logo
JPMJPM 90-day performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
$329.85 +0.80 (+0.24%)
As of 06/29/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$279.10
$343.45
Dividend Yield
1.82%
P/E Ratio
15.80
Price Target
$340.88
Add to Watchlist

With enough capital to weather a severe downturn and stay above its requirement, JPMorgan can return more capital to shareholders. In turn, the company announced a whopping $50 billion share buyback program.

This buyback program is equal to a large 5.6% of its market capitalization. JPMorgan is on a strong financial footing and can significantly lower its outstanding share count going forward to provide a tailwind to per-share metrics. In its fiscal 2025, the firm reduced its share count by 4%.

The company also intends to increase its quarterly dividend from $1.50 to $1.65 per share. Banks often announce their “intention” to increase their dividend after stress tests. This is simply because the timing of the tests does not necessarily align with the customary times in which they declare dividends. Thus, the actual increase that should follow is largely a formality. After the increase, the firm’s indicated yield would rise to a solid 2%.

Morgan Stanley: $20 Billion Buyback, 15% Dividend Increase

Although not as large as JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is another massive player in the banking industry. With a market capitalization near $330 billion, it ranks as one of the world’s top 10 most valuable companies in the financial sector.

Morgan Stanley Today

Morgan Stanley stock logo
MSMS 90-day performance
Morgan Stanley
$212.16 +0.14 (+0.06%)
As of 06/29/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$135.26
$230.47
Dividend Yield
1.89%
P/E Ratio
19.22
Price Target
$210.50
Add to Watchlist

Morgan Stanley's CET1 ratio started the period at 15%, and only fell to 12.5% during the recession forecast period, resulting in a passing grade. In response, the firm announced the reauthorization of its share buyback program, which is worth up to $20 billion.

While this program isn’t fully new, it is still notable. Had Morgan Stanley not passed the stress test, it is possible that it would not have been able to reauthorize the program. With this reauthorization, the company’s buyback capacity is equal to a very substantial 6% of its market capitalization. Like JP Morgan, the company expects to increase its dividend next quarter.

This would push Morgan Stanley's quarterly payment up by 15%, from $1 to $1.15 per share. After the increase, Morgan Stanley's indicated dividend yield would be just under 2.2%. Overall, Morgan Stanley is in a robust capital position based on the Fed’s testing, giving it the ability to deliver more capital to shareholders.

Jefferies: Strong Underlying Performance Plus Capital Returns

Last up is Jefferies Financial Group NYSE: JEF, which did not participate in the stress test. The stock has run into some trouble in 2026, down more than 20% on the year. Shares got routed after the company’s latest earnings report. Jefferies significantly missed estimates on both sales and earnings per share (EPS). Despite growing by 35% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.21 billion, revenue came in well short of estimates of $2.30 billion. EPS also soared by 155% YOY to $1.02, but analysts anticipated an even larger increase to $1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group Today

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock logo
JEFJEF 90-day performance
Jefferies Financial Group
$48.90 -0.20 (-0.40%)
As of 06/29/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$35.53
$71.04
Dividend Yield
3.27%
P/E Ratio
13.66
Price Target
$62.63
Add to Watchlist

Jefferies also bought back a very large amount of shares during the quarter, spending $197 million on buybacks. In addition, the firm authorized a $250 million share buyback program. With Jefferies only having a market capitalization of around $10 billion, this program is equal to a sizable 2.5% of the firm’s value.

Overall, the firm failed to live up to relatively high analyst estimates, leading shares to fall almost 10% after their latest earnings. However, Jefferies' business is clearly performing well at an underlying level. During the first half of 2026, the firm posted record revenue in its two largest segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets. Additionally, capital returns are a real part of this company’s story. It spent significantly on buybacks, has the capacity to spend more, and has a dividend yield near 3.3%.

Analysts Eye Recovery in Jefferies After Earnings Fall

Across JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies, significant use of buybacks and dividends is a common theme. Among this group, Wall Street analysts are forecasting substantial gains in Jefferies. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $63 implies upside of more than 25%.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
4.1314 of 5 stars		$329.850.2%1.82%15.80Hold$340.88
Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)
4.9749 of 5 stars		$48.90-0.4%3.27%13.66Hold$62.63
Morgan Stanley (MS)
4.3789 of 5 stars		$212.170.1%1.89%19.22Moderate Buy$210.50
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