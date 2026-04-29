Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.1540, with a volume of 137281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Celsius by 317.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 16,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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