Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session's volume of 43,211 shares.The stock last traded at $12.0360 and had previously closed at $11.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $12.80 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAC

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.89 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

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