Cemex (CX) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Cemex to post earnings of $0.2286 per share and revenue of $4.4569 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect Cemex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cemex Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Cemex has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cemex's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Insider Activity at Cemex

In other news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 846,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,287,481.60. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cemex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 73.7% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander raised Cemex to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cemex from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on CX

About Cemex

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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