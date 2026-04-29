Cencora (COR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cencora to post earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $81.2758 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cencora to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $312.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.42. Cencora has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.17.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,305,507 shares of the company's stock worth $3,142,935,000 after acquiring an additional 115,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,574,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cencora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,535,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,031,000 after purchasing an additional 564,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cencora by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,272,464 shares of the company's stock worth $710,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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