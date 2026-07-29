Cenovus Energy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Cenovus Energy NYSE: CVE reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2026, supported by higher oil prices, increased oil sands output and strong refinery utilization. The company also raised its full-year production outlook while keeping its capital investment guidance unchanged.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jon McKenzie said Cenovus generated its “best quarterly financial result ever,” with production averaging more than 970,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter. Oil sands production exceeded 786,000 barrels per day, surpassing the company’s first-quarter record.

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McKenzie said July production was on track to average more than 1 million BOE per day, which would mark the first month Cenovus has reached that level.

Record cash flow and lower debt

Chief Financial Officer Kam Sandhar said Cenovus generated approximately C$5.9 billion of operating margin and C$5 billion of adjusted funds flow in the second quarter, both company records.

Upstream operating margin exceeded C$4.9 billion, rising from the first quarter on higher benchmark oil prices and increased oil sands production. Downstream operating margin was about C$1 billion, including a C$144 million inventory holding gain across the company’s Canadian and U.S. refining businesses.

Capital investment totaled approximately C$1.2 billion in the quarter, funding sustaining work and growth projects at Christina Lake North, Sunrise, Foster Creek and West White Rose. Cenovus maintained its 2026 capital guidance of C$5 billion to C$5.3 billion, although Sandhar said spending is expected to increase in the second half as the company advances its program and completes planned maintenance at its Lima refinery.

Net debt declined by C$2.7 billion during the quarter to C$5.4 billion. The company fully repaid the remaining C$2.2 billion term loan associated with its MEG acquisition in November, Sandhar said.

Cenovus returned C$1.4 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including C$1 billion in share purchases under its normal course issuer bid and C$411 million in common share dividends. With net debt below C$6 billion, the company said it intends to increase targeted shareholder returns to 75% of excess free funds flow over time while continuing to work toward a long-term net debt target of C$4 billion.

Oil sands assets drive higher guidance

The company raised its full-year production guidance to between 970,000 and 1.01 million BOE per day, citing stronger asset performance, redevelopment activity and higher utilization. It also reduced unit-cost guidance across its oil sands, conventional and Asia-Pacific operations.

Christina Lake produced a record 372,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, aided by the ramp-up of Narrows Lake and the redevelopment program at Christina Lake North. Narrows Lake is producing more than 80,000 barrels per day, earlier than planned, and helped Christina Lake average approximately 400,000 barrels per day in July, McKenzie said.

Christina Lake North produced above its rated capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, according to management. Cenovus remains on track to raise output from the field to 150,000 barrels per day by 2028. The company is also evaluating ways to physically connect Christina Lake and Christina Lake North facilities, with additional details expected at its investor day in January.

Foster Creek produced about 215,000 barrels per day during the quarter and exited the period at a record rate of between 245,000 and 250,000 barrels per day. Cenovus also completed the Foster Creek Enhanced Sulfur Recovery Project ahead of schedule and on budget. The project is expected to lower chemical operating costs by C$0.50 to C$0.75 per barrel and reduce truck traffic at the site by approximately 700 trucks annually.

At Sunrise, second-quarter production was nearly 66,000 barrels per day after the first well pad in the East Development area began operating. McKenzie said the asset is now regularly exceeding 70,000 barrels per day, a level previously targeted for 2027. The company plans to bring a second eastern well pad online later this year.

Cenovus also expects to produce more than 1.2 million additional barrels this year versus its original turnaround budget after reducing the expected production impacts from maintenance work. The planned third-quarter turnaround on Christina Lake phases F and G has been shortened by nine days, reducing forecast lost production by more than 700,000 barrels.

Refining availability supports downstream results

Canadian refining throughput averaged 102,000 barrels per day, or roughly 94% utilization, in the quarter. Scheduled maintenance on the second hydrocracker train at the Lloydminster Upgrader was completed under budget, setting up what management expects to be more consistent operations through 2027.

U.S. refining throughput averaged 350,000 barrels per day, or approximately 96% utilization, amid favorable Midwest crack spreads, low regional inventories and wider heavy oil differentials. U.S. refining operating costs fell to C$10.55 per barrel, nearly C$1.20 per barrel lower than in the prior quarter.

The company is preparing for a major turnaround of the Lima refinery’s integrated unit in September or October. Head of Downstream Eric Zimpfer said the work will include the crude unit, vacuum unit, hydrocracker, reformer and other equipment, with an emphasis on safely executing the planned scope and improving the facility’s ability to process heavy crude.

West White Rose and policy outlook

McKenzie said drilling of the first West White Rose production well remains on schedule, with first oil expected in late third quarter. Cenovus plans to drill six additional wells in the initial well package.

McKenzie also addressed a trilateral memorandum of understanding reached earlier in the month by Pathways Alliance members, the federal government and Alberta. He described the agreement as an initial step toward a more competitive investment environment for Canadian oil sands, while noting that it still includes provisions for a carbon tax that Cenovus considers uncompetitive.

“What matters most is this agreement signals a willingness to work together to grow the oil and gas sector for the benefit of all Canadians,” McKenzie said.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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