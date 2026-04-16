Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Cenovus Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised its price target to C$45 (from C$35), implying roughly a 26.8% upside and keeping a "buy" rating; overall analyst consensus is Buy with an average target of C$39.08 and several firms (RBC, JPM) also lifting targets.
  • Shares traded at C$35.50 mid‑day with a market cap of C$66.73 billion and a P/E of 16.51; the stock's 52‑week range is C$16.02–C$38.50 and its 50/200‑day moving averages are C$32.72/C$27.31.
  • Cenovus reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter on C$10.88 billion in revenue, and an insider (John F. Soini) sold 10,275 shares in March while insiders collectively own about 32% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CVE had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$39.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.50. 2,908,833 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.31. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.07.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CVE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of C$10.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In related news, insider John F. Soini sold 10,275 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.13, for a total transaction of C$360,960.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$74,264.82. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their position. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cenovus Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Cenovus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cenovus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cenovus Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines