Centene (CNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $47.5832 billion for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Centene's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $236,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.3% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the company's stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,938 shares of the company's stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Centene to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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