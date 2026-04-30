Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Centene from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centene from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.41.

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Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Centene has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Centene

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Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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