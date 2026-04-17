CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts: Sign Up

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here