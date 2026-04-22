Centerra Gold (CGAU) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $399.0850 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 42.18% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,264,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,830 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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